Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. 1,196,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

