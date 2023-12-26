Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.26. 290,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

