Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $410.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,792,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,562,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

