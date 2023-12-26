Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.43. 1,190,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,524. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

