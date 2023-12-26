Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, reaching $295.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

