Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 197,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,927. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

