Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 913,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.