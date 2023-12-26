Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.55

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 71460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

