Kyocera Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

