LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 299 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE STE traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,333. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.