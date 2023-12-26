LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 315 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

American Express stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

