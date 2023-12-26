LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 14.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $297.69. 59,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,241. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $241.26 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

