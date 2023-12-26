LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $274,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 143,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

