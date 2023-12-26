LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 85,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 165,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
