LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 345 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 692,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

