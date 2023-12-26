LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 1,117,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

