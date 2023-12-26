Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 877.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $243.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

