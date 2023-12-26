Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 24.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

