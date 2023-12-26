Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $135.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

