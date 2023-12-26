Leverty Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.84.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

