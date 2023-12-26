Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 995 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

ECL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.61. 149,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

