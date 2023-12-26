LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 46,890 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho comprises about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.84% of QuidelOrtho worth $41,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,475,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

