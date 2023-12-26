LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,190 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NDAQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

