LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $204,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Teleflex by 35.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

TFX opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

