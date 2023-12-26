LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.87% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $39,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

