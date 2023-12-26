LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 220,890 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.