LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 18,980 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

