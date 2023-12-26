LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 9,300 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

