Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $33.20

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $35.70. Li Auto shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 3,503,177 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

