LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.67

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 259797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get LianBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIAN

LianBio Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LianBio by 32.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LianBio by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in LianBio by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,594 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LianBio

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.