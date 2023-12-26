Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 969,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,094. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

