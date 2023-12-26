Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,275. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

