Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,998. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

