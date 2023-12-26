Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,048 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,006. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

