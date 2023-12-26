Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 203.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. 71,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,476. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

