Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $352.37. 309,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $354.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

