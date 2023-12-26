Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $64,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.73. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

