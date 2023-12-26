LINK One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. LINK has a market cap of $249.23 million and $2.81 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $33.40 or 0.00078984 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,462,106 coins. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

