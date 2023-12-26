LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 3%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 39,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 307.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

