Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,485. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

