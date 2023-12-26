Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $68,058.65 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

