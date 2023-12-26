Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. 53,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

