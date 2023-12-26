LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $92.38 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 0% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $92.38 million and $5.55 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

