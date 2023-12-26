Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $223.34. The stock had a trading volume of 540,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

