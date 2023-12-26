Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 4,524,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,648,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

