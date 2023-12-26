Lundin Gold (LUG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG):

12/13/2023 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.75 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

12/7/2023 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

12/6/2023 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$17.10 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.4106239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

