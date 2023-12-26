Lyons Bancorp Inc. (LYBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Lyons Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. Lyons Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $58.00.
About Lyons Bancorp
