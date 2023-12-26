M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.33

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.33 and last traded at $135.33, with a volume of 23483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $16,311,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

