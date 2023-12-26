Marion Wealth Management Acquires 384 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.97. 661,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,636. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.45. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

