Marion Wealth Management Acquires 865 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 1,869,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

